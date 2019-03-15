CHILDREN at Haberdashers’ Monmouth Schools have donned red noses in support of Comic Relief.

Seven-year-old Lukas Hicks, a prefect at Monmouth Schools Pre-Prep and Nursery, organised a pop-up shop to sell Red Noses to his peers.

And his 10-year-old sister, Morgan Hicks, set up an identical pop-up shop to raise money at Monmouth School Girls’ Prep where she is the Head Girl.

