HIGH-value items such as Rolex watches, property in London and a Mercedes, which were previously owned by criminals, were auctioned off in Newport this week.

The items had been seized by law enforcement agencies and were to be auctioned off at Wilson’s Auctions in Newport, with the resulting proceeds being paid as compensation to the victims of fraud.

The auction featured luxury watches by Rolex, Cartier and Omega, a 2008 Mercedes MI 280 Cdi, Vertu phones and Apple products as well as designer items from Louis Vuitton, Giuseppe Zanotti, Moncler, Balenciaga, Dsquared, Gucci and Versace.

Interest was high as the lot number was announced for a property in Southall, London.

However, the house only just managed to beat its guide price of £185,000, the hammer coming down at £186,000.

Other lots of note included a plot of land on Anglesey. Situated within the amply named Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, the plot attracted a surprisingly large amount of attention, smashing its guide price of £13,500 and eventually selling for £66,500.

An 18ct white gold Cartier ‘Love’ wedding band fetched an apparent bargain at £1,100. It remains to be seen whether the eventual recipient of the wedding ring will be told where it was purchased.

A pair of previously-worn Gucci pool sandals went for £60, showing the allure of the top brands while a 2008 Mercedes MI 280 Cdi was sold for a surprisingly low figure. The hammer coming down at just over £3,000.