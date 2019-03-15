WORSHIPPERS at a Newport mosque were joined by local leaders and police representatives this afternoon in a show of solidarity, following the terrorist attacks in New Zealand.

Two mosques in the city of Christchurch were targeted by a gunman during Friday prayers. 49 people were killed.

Part of the attacks appeared to be broadcast live online by the alleged shooter, who said he was Australian. Four people were later arrested, including a 28-year-old Australian man.

At the Islamic Society of Wales (ISW) mosque on Newport's Victoria Road, imam Ahmed Muckhtar said he strongly condemned any such attacks in any location in the world.

He asked the authorities in New Zealand and Australia to provide safety for all their communities, especially minority groups.

And ISW secretary Mubarak Ali said: "The community was stunned, it's sickening and a barbaric evil."

Gwent's police and crime commissioner Jeff Cuthbert (fourth from left) and chief constable Julian Williams (third from left) with members of Newport's muslim community at the mosque on Victoria Road.

Gwent Police were represented at the service by police and crime commissioner Jeff Cuthbert, chief constable Julian Williams, and Newport-based inspector Nigel Lewis.

Mr Cuthbert said: "What is absolutely critical is that acts like these must be condemned in the most rigorous terms, and I do applaud New Zealand's prime minister who has no hesitation in calling this an act of terrorism."

He added: "What we have to ensure in Gwent is that we do not allow acts like this to undermine in any way to importance of good community cohesion."

Also at the service were Jessica Morden MP and AMs Jayne Bryant and John Griffiths.

Jessica Morden MP offers a message of solidarity to the victims of the Christchurch terror attack.

Ms Morden said she was horrified by the murder of innocents in Christchurch, and offered solidarity with the people of New Zealand.

Mr Griffiths called for further community co-operation to eradicate intolerance and xenophobia.

"What happened in New Zealand has shocked everybody, and we know in Wales we're not immune to the sort of attitudes and behaviour that feeds into sometimes shocking acts and violence.

"We need to work harder than ever to build good commmunity relations and cohesion, here in Newport and in Wales generally."

He said the Welsh government's communities, equality and local government committee – which he chairs – was looking at doing further work to combat intolerance.

"We can never relax. All of us need to speak out clearly and strongly whenever someone shows intolerance or discrimination. We need to tell them that it's not acceptable."

John Griffiths AM, Jessica Morden MP, and Jayne Bryant AM

Ms Bryant said it was the community's responsibility to stand together and call out injustice.

"Even though this happened in New Zealand, it is an attack on all of us," she added.

Newport councillor William Routley said the service's message was one of "unity with humanity".

"We've come together to reassure our communities that we are doing our best to make everybody safe," he added.

Newport City Council and Caerphilly CBC flew flags at half-mast outside their offices yesterday as a mark of respect to those who died.

Newport council leader Debbie Wilcox said: “Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those affected by the terrible events in New Zealand and to all those in the country and worldwide who are devastated by what has happened. We stand united against those who bring terror into communities.”