A POETRY reading club will launch its twenty-sixth year next week.

Poetry Upstairs, at Hen & Chicks pub in Abergavenny, will launch the year with three poets on March 19.

The event, supported by Literature Wales, will feature Chris Hall of Abergavenny, award-winning Jonathan Edwards (Cardiff International Poetry and Costa Poetry Award)) and Stephen Payne of Penarth.

Chris Hall’s publications include Witchcrafts, Bneath Cragshaddo – his long poem based on experiences of living in Prague soon after the Velvet Revolution – and Balladz f Bedlam a pamphlet of ‘weird tales’.

Jonathan Edwards won the Terry Hetherington Award in 2010, was awarded a Literature Wales new writer’s bursary in 2011 and in 2012 won prizes in the Cardiff International Poetry Competition and the Basil Bunting Award.

Stephen Payne lives in Penarth, and is Professor of Human-Centric Systems at the University of Bath.

He was selected by Michael Laskey and Joanna Cutts for the 2010 Smiths Knoll mentorship and his first full collection was shortlisted for Wales Book of the Year.

The fun starts at 8pm on March 19, and is £5 on the door.

IN OTHER NEWS:

• New cycle trail for families planned at Cwmcarn Forest

• Man who was born prematurely weighing less than two pounds marks his 21st birthday

• Siblings raise money at school for Comic Relief