THE South Wales Sports Awards were launched on Friday morning at the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales at the Newport International Sports Village.

The second annual awards ceremony will see the great and good of Gwent sport recognised at Chepstow Racecourse on Wednesday, May 22.

Representatives from clubs that have been nominated for the awards attended the launch event, and Newport-born bobsleigher and sprinter Mica Moore spoke about the awards and her journey to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Hussain Bayoomi, managing director of the South Wales Argus said that he hopes the Sports Awards can be a celebration of the sporting talent in the region, and can shine a spotlight on people involved in grassroots sport that may not be getting that recognition.

Hussain Bayoomi at the launch of the South Wales Argus sports awards. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

"I think it's really important because there is so much talent," he said.

"There are so many people, so many kids, so many teenagers that are doing brilliant things that nobody knows about.

"It's important to give those individuals a portfolio of evidence that they can show potential employers.

"I think this has got to be about creating a phenomenal movement of people that are celebrating success and celebrating things that they have on their doorstep."

READ MORE:

Roof to be open for Wales' Grand Slam clash.

Christchurch attacks prompt message of unity at Newport mosque.

Details of parking charges for Newport's Tredegar Park revealed.

Winter Olympian Mica Moore said that the awards could play a key role in inspiring the next generation of sports stars in Gwent.

"It’s really key that we get children involved in sport at the moment," she said. "Whether it be a sport that is well known like rugby and football or a minority sport like bobsleigh.

"For people to see that people have done that in their community is really cool.

"Growing up, I talk about Christian Malcolm, he was a great role model, but for me, I didn’t really have a woman that I could look up to and think I’d love to be like that, she’s come from where I have come from.

"I think that it is really important for children to have that and have those positive role models.

"Social media can be a little scary at the moment and it sometimes gives the wrong values to people, but I think if we use it positively, it can be done really well."

Mica Moore at the launch of the South Wales Argus sports awards. www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

Newport County chairman Gavin Foxall said that the Sports Awards were a good opportunity to celebrate the city's sporting achievements at all levels.

He said: "I think generally that any achievement needs to be celebrated and certainly the city of Newport, whether it be the football club or other sports, especially down at grassroots has a lot to shout about.

"Awards like this to recognise people’s achievements are really important and it is great to come along today and represent the football club within that.

"The football club is a community owned club, so it’s important for the club that its successful but also for the city.

"The FA Cup run put the city back on the map, and it put a spotlight on Newport in a positive way.

"Who would have thought that Man City would’ve been playing at Rodney Parade. It’s things that dreams are made of and the FA Cup is all about dreams.

"It is great to see people like Podge (Padraig Amond) who has been nominated in the awards and Flynny (Michael Flynn) won an award last year.

"It’s great for people associated with the club to be recognised."

The same 14 categories as last year will be contested.

These are:

Sports Personality of the Year

Professional Sports Personality of the Year

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Grassroots Sports Personality of the Year

Disability Sports Performer of the Year

Outstanding Services to Sport in Gwent

Senior Team of the Year

Junior Team of the Year

Community Club of the Year

Coach of the Year

Junior Coach of the Year

Volunteer of the Year

Newport County AFC Player of the Year

Dragons Player of the Year

Nominations can be made at www.southwalesargus.co.uk/sportsawards.

The closing date for nominations is Monday, March 18.