GWENT Police are appealing for witnesses after reports that six people were involved in an aggravated burglary in Newport.

A woman suffered facial injuries during the incident, but the injuries are not believed to be serious.

In a statement, Gwent Police added: “At approximately 12.55am on Friday, 15th March 2019, we received reports of an aggravated burglary at an address in Clyffard Crescent, Newport.

“Six people are believed to have forced their way into the property. A woman was assaulted. She suffered facial injuries, which are not believed to be serious. Suspects then left the scene.

“Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this incident, can call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 14 of 15/3/19. You can also direct us message us on Facebook and Twitter or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”