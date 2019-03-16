Send your answers to sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk or write to Sarah Wigmore, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN.

Last week's ship was luxury trooper, the 20,527 tons NEVASA.

Nevasa, laid down by the British Indian Steam Navigation Company purely as a trooper, is built to luxury liner specifications. Here, officers will sleep in centrally heated first and second-class cabins and there is a 60-bed hospital, theatre and salon. Even the single funnel has been designed to keep soot and smoke away from the decks.

Here's what you had to say:

This week's ship is s/s Nevasa, built in 1956 as a troop ship under government specifications. She was 9,071 tonnes, length 480.5 feet, beam 56.1 feet, one funnel, two masts, twin screw, speed 14 knots. Accommodation for 128 first class passengers, 98 second class. Her final voyage was from Malta to Kaohsiung, Tao Wan, in June 1975, where she was broken up. There were no passengers on this last trip.

She was probably in Newport on one of her educational school cruises.

George Morgan,

Newport

I think that the ship in the photo is the SS Nevasa of the British & India Line (B&I line), built as a troopship and latterly used as a school cruise ship. As a Sea Cadet in 1972 I went on a cruise on her from Southampton, visiting Madiera, Casablanca, Malaga and Lisbon. I had the pleasure of steering her whilst dolphins rode the bow wave.

Steven Williams