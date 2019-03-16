CONTROVERSIAL plans to build up to 111 homes in a Monmouthshire village will be reconsidered by councillors after incorrect figures were presented with the application.

Monmouthshire council approved an outline application for housing on land south of Monmouth Road in Raglan last November, but the application will now be decided by Welsh ministers after being 'called in' by Welsh Government.

But before then councillors will be asked to consider the application again after it emerged planning chiefs presented councillors with incorrect data when determining the plans.

Councillors were told that by the expiry of the Local Development Plan in 2021, the council was projected to be 961 houses short of its targets when it was 504.

Similarly, a report said the authority was 337 affordable homes behind its targets when the actual figure was 38.

The Raglan Village Action Group, which strongly opposed the plans, highlighted the errors to Monmouthshire council's planning team.

"The application has been called-in by the Welsh Government and so is no longer before the council to determine," a council report says.

"However, the application is re-presented to planning committee members to consider due to the data error on housing completions against LDP targets."

Councillors will not be asked to determine the application, but they have been recommended to give in-principle support to the plans.

Planning officers say the development would contribute to meeting a housing shortfall.

"The proposed development would make a welcome and timely contribution to our housing land availability shortfall and housing delivery shortfall," the report adds.

"The 35 per cent affordable housing would help tackle the significant affordability challenge facing our communities, including the high level of affordable housing need throughout the county, including the clear local need in Raglan."

However opponents of the plans say the scale of the proposed development is out of keeping with the area, arguing there is insufficient infrastructure in the village.

The plans will be reconsidered at a special meeting of Monmouthshire council's planning committee on Tuesday.