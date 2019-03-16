WALES take on Ireland this afternoon for the chance to win their first Grand Slam since 2012.

Warren Gatland's side need a win from the match to take the title, with both Ireland and England, who host Scotland in the final game of the day, still in with a shot of finishing top.

Tickets are no longer available for the game, and if you haven't managed to secure your place at the Principality Stadium, there are still several venues within the Gwent region where you can watch the match.

The Neon Theatre, Newport

The Neon the former Odeon cinema in Newport.

With an incredible atmosphere throughout the Six Nations season, the Neon Fan Zone, on Clarence Place, has been showing all the action on Newport's biggest screen - with their full-sized cinema showing all of the action.

With the prospect of a huge Welsh Grand Slam, The Neon will be bringing you every moment.

All the family welcome, with a soft play area to keep the little ones busy, and music before and after the game.

Entry is free.

Pre booked table enquiries can be made at info@theneon.co.uk or 01633 533666.

The Courtyard, Newport

Bar owner Iftekhar Harris outside The Courtyard

Found in Cambrian Road, The Courtyard is multi-award-winning venue.

Depending on the weather, its roof terrace and bar can be opened for extra seating and to save time at the bar, meaning you don’t miss a second of the action.

There are HD TV’s on each floor, big screen projectors and immersive surround sound.

The Courtyard will be open from 12pm, with free entry before 9pm.

Woodland Road Sports and Social Club, Cwmbran

Further afield, the fifth and final round of the Six Nations 2019 can be seen at Woodland Road Sports and Social Club.

The social hub has been serving the community for more than 50 years, with plenty of parking and a fully-stocked bar.

They will be showing all three games on the big screen, with £2.50 pints on offer.

The venue also has darts and pool tables.