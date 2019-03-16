FANS have been urged to take precautions ahead of travelling to Cardiff for Wales' Six Nations decider against Cardiff.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds is in place for the day, which could lead to delays on the roads and on public transport.

If Wales come out victorious this afternoon, they will win their first Grand Slam since 2012.

Cardiff council are expecting up to 275,000 people in the capital, and football fans will also be passing through the city for Swansea's 5.20pm FA Cup clash with Manchester City.

If you are travelling to the game, here is all you need to know.

By rail:

Transport for Wales (TfW) have advised those travelling to allow for weather conditions and to dress appropriately in warm clothing, as customers are likely to queue for services after the match.

A queuing system will be in place at Cardiff Central station and TfW have asked passengers to allow plenty of time and not to wait for the last service to go home.

#WALvIRE



🏉Taclo'r system ciwio wedi'r gem?



Gwiriwch y map ciwio er mwyn sicrhau eich bod yn y ciw cywir adref.



🏉Tackling the queuing system post-match?



Check the queuing map and ensure that you are in the right queue home. pic.twitter.com/IeFn86viPq — Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) March 16, 2019

Cardiff Queen Street Station will be closed from 4.15pm.

By car

A full city centre street closure will be in place, as is usual for big match days, with diversions in place from 11.15am and 5.45pm.

Westgate Street, Wood Street, Havelock Street, St Mary Street, Castle Street and Duke Street will be closed to traffic.

Event day parking is available in the city centre.

Sofia Gardens car park, located half a mile from the stadium, is open from 8am until midnight.

Parking costs £15, and is cash only.

To get there, exit junction 32 off the M4 and follow the signs for Sofia Gardens.

Another car park will be outside the Civic Centre.

To get there, exit Junction 32 of the M4, head south on the A470 towards the city centre and follow signage to the civic centre.

Parking costs £15, and it is open all day.

Car parking spaces in the city centre are limited.

Park and ride

If you don't want to park in the city, a park and rides will be in operation.

It is available at Leckwith and can be accessed from junction 33 off the M4 and then follow signs to the site.

The drop off point is Fitzhamon Embankment (Despenser Gardens / Neville Street area).

The park and ride is 1.5 miles from the city centre which takes about 10 to 15 minutes.

The park and ride costs £10, cash only.