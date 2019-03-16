AMBITIOUS plans to revamp Blackwood’s market with an ‘artisan’ marketplace and 47 new homes have been recommended for approval.

Caerphilly council planning chiefs say the proposed outside investment would improve the retail offer and viability of the town.

Proposals tabled by FCFM Group, which owns the market square, include 20 trading stalls, a redeveloped public space and communal toilet facilities.

The former Somerfield supermarket adjoining the site, which closed since 2001, would be partly demolished and replaced by a three-storey apartment block which would be served by 47 parking spaces.

Single and two-bedroom flats would be on offer, with the council hoping to secure an agreement which reserves 25 per cent affordable housing.

Traders in the new market units would also be offered the first three months rent-free if they have lived in Blackwood for more than five years, or if their parents have lived locally for more than 10 years.

A report to the council’s planning committee says that while Blackwood high street’s vacancy rate was ‘low’ at 11.2 per cent as of 2016, the face of small regional towns continues was changing.

“The 47 proposed residential apartments will increase footfall within the town centre whilst re-developing a building that has been vacant for almost 20 years,” says the report.

There are concerns about the proposed development however, with the council receiving four objections following a consultation.

Issues raised include a knock-on effect on the traditional open-air market held in the square and high street businesses, as well as loss of parking and the visual impact of the new apartment block.

The developers say they want to respect the historic use of the square, with existing market traders invited to use retained open space in and around the new market stalls.

Officers say the redevelopment of the supermarket, which would result in the loss of retail and parking space, would be offset by the artisan market.

The report adds: “The artisan market units will provide an additional retail offer to the town, providing relatively small units that are likely to appeal to small businesses and traders, diversifying and re-invigorating the offer of the town centre.”

The application will be discussed on March 20.