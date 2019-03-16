A POPULAR Flower Show is returning to the capital city, celebrating spring.

The RHS Flower Show Cardiff, supported by wealth manager Brewin Dolphin, is returning from April 12 to April 14. The show celebrates Visit Wales’ Year of Discovery theme as it explores Welsh horticulture.

Teaming up with Perennial, designer Peter Donegan will create a small private garden complete with an outdoor kitchen.

Designer Anthea Guthrie returns with a show garden, following her silver medal in 2016. Inspired by ‘Bedtime Stories for Rebel Girls’, this is a gothic and ghoulish garden.

Brent Purtell’s The Xardin Urban Gallery will recreate a small public park in the heart of a city, combining recycled industrial materials with bold artworks.

Nature’s Take Over, by Diego Carrillo, is a low-maintenance garden designed for an eco-friendly couple, which aims to attract wildlife.

The National Botanic Garden Wales’ Gardd Lles (Wellbeing Garden) provides secluded seating areas for contemplation and mindfulness. Meanwhile, Grow Cardiff will have a vibrant display created by patients from the Grow Well project and gardening group Billy’s Green Fingers.

A new Blossoming Beds Competition will offer community groups the chance to go head to head in creating colourful pockets of spring colour to inspire visitors. The popular Wheelbarrow Competition also returns, inviting schools to transform them into adventurous creations.

British wildlife is also embraced with Into the Nest, by The Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales, which features a design from a bird’s perspective as it explores a variety of games to help visitors identify some of Wales’ iconic bird species. RSPB Cymru will be back with snail-friendly Maenor Malwen, made up of shell-like curves and circles as families can discover UK land and water snail species hidden within.

The popular Floristry Bench, introduced in 2018, will return with a new Living Art Floristry Competition, as experts create floral masterpieces and host workshops.

For full information or to buy tickets for the RHS Flower Show Cardiff visit rhs.org.uk/cardiff