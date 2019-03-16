GWENT is set to be hit by a second storm in a week as strong winds are expected to batter the region.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Saurday for heavy rain and gale force winds, and it is expected the soon to be named Storm Hannah will hit the region.

A Met Office warning said: "Strong winds are expected, the strongest of these are likely to affect coastal counties of England and Wales.

Good morning UK! Strong winds & outbreaks of rain across much of the UK. Some heavy rain in the N&W, snow in parts of Scotland. Mainly dry but cloudy across the SE. Mild in the south, colder elsewhere. Weather warnings in place, pls check for your area: https://t.co/cQSfu1VDbo pic.twitter.com/2gFaT0HBlb — Met Office (@metoffice) March 16, 2019

"Gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected quite widely, with some more exposed locations seeing wind gusts of 60 to 65 mph."

They have warned people to expect some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities to be affected by spray and/or large waves, with delays to public transport likely, and longer journey times for rail and bus services.

READ MORE:

Here's what the first rooms look like at the luxurious hotel transformation of Newport’s tallest building.

Which businesses in Gwent have zero food hygiene ratings?

Council responds after street lights left on all day and turned off at night.

The warning also said that difficult driving conditions are possible, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges the main concern.

This latest storm comes just days after Storm Gareth hit Gwent, bringing down trees and causing damage to fences.

The weather warning is in place until 9pm on Saturday.