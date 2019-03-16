THE Welsh Government have announced financial support for communities across Wales to celebrate Windrush Day.

A national day to commemorate the Windrush Generation was announced last year by the UK Government, but funding support had only been set aside for events in England.

The announcement from the Welsh Government was announced at an anti-racism march in Cardiff on Saturday.

Windrush Day will take place on June 22, the same day as the arrival of around 500 migrants from the Caribbean to the UK in 1948.

Cumulatively £40,000 will be available to support community groups to host events across Wales.

The funding announcement came as hundreds prepared to march across Cardiff city centre to mark the UN’s Anti-Racism Day, organised by Stand Up to Racism.

Speaking at Saturday’s event, Jane Hutt AM, the deputy minister and chief whip, said: “Last year, we watched the fall out of the Windrush Scandal, a direct result of the UK Government’s “hostile environment” policy.

"In contrast, the Welsh Government recognises and values the significant contributions of the Windrush Generation, and indeed the contributions from other migrant communities.

“Today I am announcing a grant fund so that communities can celebrate Windrush Day on June 22, to mark the contributions that migrant communities have made to our history, economy and culture in Wales.

“I am really pleased to see so many people here today; let us use our collective voices to send a clear message that any form of racism will not be tolerated in Wales.”

Last year the UK Government issued a formal apology to those affected by the Windrush scandal, after many people were told they were not in the UK legally and a number were removed from the country.