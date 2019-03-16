THE eastbound carriageway of the M48 Severn Bridge has been closed for the weekend due to maintenance works.

The carriageway will reopen as normal on Monday, March 18 at 6am.

A detour via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge is in operation.

One lane of the westbound carriageway has been closed to high sided vehicles and motorcycles due to strong winds.

All traffic is coming off at J1 A403 (Aust), around the roundabout and then back on to the motorway to cross the bridge.

This is in case the bridge needs to be closed quickly if the cross winds get worse.