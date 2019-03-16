WALES completed the Grand Slam with a dominant display at the Principality Stadium, seeing off Ireland 25-7.

It was a perfect display from Warren Gatland's side, as the Kiwi took charge of his final Six Nations game.

Six penalties from Gareth Anscombe, and an early Hadleigh Parkes try put Wales firmly in control, as they never looked in trouble against a lackluster Irish side.

Here are some of the best pictures from the day, and the match itself as Wales secured their first Grand Slam since 2012.

Big day in Cardiff pic.twitter.com/szL0B3xZjX — Andrew Penman (@AndrewPenman1) March 16, 2019

Ireland fans in Cardiff before the match.

Warren Gatland on the pitch ahead of his final Six Nations match as Wales boss.

Alun Wyn Jones equaled Gethin Jenkins as the most capped Welshman of all-time with 134 caps, including matches for the British and Irish Lions.

Hadleigh Parkes charges over.

Dragons back row forward Ross Moriarty.

PEN Anscombe! WAL 10-0 IRE



Johnny Sexton gives away a penalty on the floor and Gareth Anscombe's brilliant kick gives @WelshRugbyUnion a 10-point lead #WALvIRE #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/crpbUTHRX0 — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 16, 2019

WAL 22-0 IRE (66 mins)



When did you last see Ireland without a point in 66 minutes of rugby? Wales are controlling possession and territory as Grand Slam glory comes ever closer#WALvIRE #GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/93orYPACvG — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 16, 2019

Grand Slam winners!



The party can begin in Cardiff. A thumping 25-7 win over Ireland 👏#GuinnessSixNations pic.twitter.com/syGHbu67mS — PA Sport (@pasport) March 16, 2019

Party time at the Principality pic.twitter.com/BWxKphuG3Z — Andrew Penman (@AndrewPenman1) March 16, 2019

Alun Wyn Jones celebrates Wales' Grand Slam