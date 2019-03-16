WALES completed the Grand Slam with a dominant display at the Principality Stadium, seeing off Ireland 25-7.

It was a perfect display from Warren Gatland's side, as the Kiwi took charge of his final Six Nations game.

Six penalties from Gareth Anscombe, and an early Hadleigh Parkes try put Wales firmly in control, as they never looked in trouble against a lackluster Irish side. 

Here are some of the best pictures from the day, and the match itself as Wales secured their first Grand Slam since 2012.

South Wales Argus:

Ireland fans in Cardiff before the match.

South Wales Argus:

Warren Gatland on the pitch ahead of his final Six Nations match as Wales boss.

South Wales Argus:

Alun Wyn Jones equaled Gethin Jenkins as the most capped Welshman of all-time with 134 caps, including matches for the British and Irish Lions.

South Wales Argus:

Hadleigh Parkes charges over.

South Wales Argus:

Dragons back row forward Ross Moriarty.

South Wales Argus:

South Wales Argus: Alun Wyn Jones celebrates Wales' Grand Slam