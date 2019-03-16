A FORWARD-THINKING trio have gigs lined up following the release of their album.

Vula Viel released Do Not Be Afraid on January 25, continuing their unique musical journey centred around the Gyil (Ghanaian xylophone).

The band’s new set confidently weaves sparse polyrhythms and intricate rhythm structures around bandleader, Bex Burch’s, Gyil lines and take the instrument’s sound into new territory, with bassist Ruth Goller and drummer Jim Hart introducing a rough, post-punk edge to the band’s sound.

Bex said: “I have loved making this music. The incredible Dagaare systems which form the foundation have given me the structure on which to write tunes, craft grooves and choose my own meanings.”

Vula Viel will perform at the Flute and Tankard, in Cardiff, on Tuesday, March 26. Get in touch with the venue via thefluteandtankard.com/contact-us.php

Vula Viel are also bringing their unique sound to The Welfare in Ystradgynlais on Wednesday, March 27. Book tickets at thewelfare.co.uk/Shows/vula-viel/