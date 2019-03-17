Take a look at this week’s Now and Then photographs, do you recognise where they were taken?

To share your memories of this area, email: nowandthen@southwalesargus.co.uk or write to: Sarah Wigmore, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Newport, NP20 3QN, by Thursday, March 21.

Last week's picture was of Newport's Market Arcade. Here's what you had to say:

This is the Market Arcade running between High St (at one time known as Monmouth St) and Market St. It was once known as Fennel's Arcade and Noah's Ark Arcade. The 'Then' photo dates to before the First World War - then it was thriving, it must have seemed like a wonderland to children, look at the rocking horse (too expensive for working class children) the tin drums, and dolls cradle and all the other toys. I wonder what the foot rails in front of the shops were for - for small children to stand on, to protect the glazed tiles? Those shopkeepers would turn in their graves if they could see what has become of the arcade - desolate, abandoned and boarded up.

Dave Woolven, Newport

The Now photograph shows Market Arcade in 1869, then known as Fennells Arcade after Mr Edgar Fennell whose idea and money helped to pay for its construction. He was the owner of the fishmongers at No12 High Street.

A redesign in 1905 created what is seen today with the upper corridors and rooms known as Arcade and Beaufort Chambers. It has recently won heritage lottery funding for a refurbishment.

However, the Then photograph is Noah's Ark Corridor Arcade at No50 High Street, dating back to at least 1876 and primarily the ownership of Mr George Greenland (mayor 1899/1900) who had the photography shop among others. Marks and Spencers opened their bazaar there is 1906, the photo dating reputedly to 1907.

If you gaze above on the side wall of the building you will see signwriting Noah's Ark for Toys and Presents. It appears by 1938 the premises is void. The site is now occupied by The Courtyard.

Steve Palmer,

Newport