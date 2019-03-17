This week Gwent Cats Protection would like to introduce lovely Coral.

Coral is 4 years old and is microchipped, vaccinated and neutered. She came into the charity's care with her two kittens who have already been rehomed. Now it’s time for Coral to find the forever home that she deserves.

Coral loves to play, at the moment she is a nervous girl who prefers to remain at arms length, but with time and a patient owner, she will learn to love cuddles very soon. Because of her story, Coral needs a quiet home without other cats or younger children.

Please contact us soon as possible if you can offer Coral a lap to lie on.

Tel: 0345 371 2747

Email: info@gwent.cats.org.uk

Web: www.cats.org.uk/gwent-branch