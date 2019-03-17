OUR dog of the week this week is the delightful Luna.

She is a sweet little terrier mix who hasn't reached her first birthday yet. As much as she loves the staff and volunteers at Newport City Dogs Home she doesn't want to spend any more time there and would prefer a loving home.

This delightful pup is deaf and has not managed to find her forever home yet. However, she can still learn new tricks with a little extra support. She can be a little 'chatty' in kennels and bark a lot to keep herself occupied, she knows lots of songs.

She would love a home with other dogs and a very patient and understanding family. If you have had a deaf dog before all the better.

Please contact the staff at Newport City Dogs Home on 01633 290290 if you would like to meet her.