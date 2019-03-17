WELSH fundraising legend Captain Beany is calling on other brave individuals to sign up to a new high-adrenaline fundraising event in Newport on behalf of Alzheimer’s Research UK.

Daredevils with a head for heights can take part in the charity’s first Brave the Bridge event and abseil from the city’s transporter bridge on October 6.

Captain Beany, self-styled superhero from The Planet Beanus, has become the first person to sign up for the abseil.

He said: “I’m hoping that we can recruit some fellow to come down on the day, and raise as much money as we can, braving the bridge for the charity.”

No stranger to this kind of challenge, Captain Beany described his previous encounter with the Newport Transporter Bridge as being “a lot of fun”, despite admitting that he doesn’t necessarily have the best head for heights

There are 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK and this number is expected to rise to more than 1 million by 2025. Alzheimer’s Research UK powers world-class studies focusing on prevention, diagnosis and treatments for dementia.

The charity is calling on people to join in the event, which is the first of its kind for Alzheimer’s Research UK in Wales. The registration fee is just £25, and participants are asked to raise a minimum of £150 for the charity before taking the plunge.

Ceri Smith, Regional Fundraising Officer for Wales, said: “I’m really excited about the launch of this brilliant challenge, and delighted that Captain Beany has chosen to sign up and show that he’s no has-bean.

“Not only do you get a unique opportunity to see the sights of Newport from 178 feet off the ground, but you will also have the added thrill of knowing that you are raising funds for dementia research.”

Sign up to join the challenge at alzheimersresearchuk.org/support-us/fundraise/brave-the-bridge-for-a-breakthrough.

For further information about Alzheimer’s Research UK, visit alzheimersresearchuk.org