THE parents of a vulnerable man from Aberbargoed have spoken of their frustration at what they see as the continued failings of their son’s support services.

Carl Waltham’s son Jason requires additional support due to his learning difficulties. However, Mr Waltham claims that the services which should have been providing this support have been letting his son down.

Jason, 35, was assigned a support worker seven years ago through Newport firm Reach.

Mr Waltham added that Jason had been having trouble accessing Universal Credit due to the fact that he had difficulties using a computer.

He was moved into a new property in Hengoed, but Mr Waltham claims his son continued to face an uphill struggle.

“He got in touch with me in May of last year to say he had a letter to go to court,” said Mr Waltham.

“It was regarding his rent arrears.

“We had been assured by the Job Centre that all his rent was being paid even though his Universal Credit had been sanctioned.

“They told us that even though his money was still sanctioned, he’d still have his housing benefit paid.”

Jason was given an emergency payment from the discretionary fund and received six weeks’ worth of food bank vouchers.

“I had to get Jason’s caseworker to write off to Universal Credit to say that they were supporting him, that he had learning difficulties and that his money had been sanctioned,” said Mr Waltham.

As far as Jason’s parents were concerned, the letter had been sent off in January. However, Mr Waltham claims that the only time they heard back was when Jason was sent a letter saying he had to attend court due to rent having not been paid.

Mr Waltham went on to say that through contact with United Welsh and Universal Credit, he managed to secure the back payments and Jason had now received the money in full.

However, the problems didn’t end there.

Mr Waltham claims that he was contacted to give permission for Jason’s social worker to pay the money owed for rent arrears out of the amount Jason had received in back payments from Universal Credit.

He agreed, but claims that the social worker also paid court costs without his consent.

“Jason wasn’t even liable for court costs,” he said.

During this time, there had been more problems at Jason’s flat.

“The flat next door had been set on fire,” said Mr Waltham.

“Someone had chucked petrol out of the front door.

“Not long after that his front door got attacked by someone with a hatchet and a petrol disc-cutter.”

Jason’s case worker arranged for him to move into a bed and breakfast in Caerphilly. This move was undertaken despite Mr Waltham claims that the police had stated that the “so-called gang who had done this to his door were from the Caerphilly area”.

Then, on March 6, Jason was offered another property. This time in Risca. The property was turned down as it was deemed too far away from his support network.

“I think it’s shocking,” said Mr Waltham.

“To be putting a vulnerable person in an area he doesn’t know, outside his circle of support.

“Now they’re saying that because he’s turned that property down, they don’t have a duty to help him.”

Mr Waltham claims Jason faced little choice in moving back to his property in Hengoed.

“He was given a little alarm for each window,” he said.

“If someone’s prepared to use a petrol disc-cutter on your front door, a little beeping alarm isn’t going to put them off.”

A spokesman for Caerphilly County Borough Council said, “We are unable to comment on specific cases, but in situations like this we work closely with individuals, their family and a range of partner agencies including housing, the police and support services.

“We always strive to promote greater independence, while providing the correct level of support.”

Since speaking to the Argus, Mr Waltham has received a call from social services inviting him to a meeting of everyone involved in Jason’s case.

The meeting is to take place at the police station in Bargoed.

“They said it was because they had no conference rooms available,” he said.

“It’s all very peculiar. It’s intimidating.

“I’m getting ambushed as far as I’m concerned.”

Reach have been contacted by the Argus but were unavailable for comment.