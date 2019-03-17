A MASTERPIECE is coming to a city centre theatre, with local singers making their operatic debut.

Mid Wales Opera (MWO) are bringing Tosca, by Puccini, to Riverfront Theatre on Wednesday March 29, with more than 20 singers from Newport Community Choir and Monmouth Community Choir joining MWO’s professional singers for the Te Deum.

It’s a dramatic moment, with the community chorus playing an essential role. In MWO’s production, set in a fascist state where the evil Baron Scarpia kidnaps and tortures all who oppose him, the chorus carry pictures of their loved ones who have disappeared and candles in their memory.

MWO’s Artistic Director, Richard Studer, said: “The chorus is vital to this production. We have a community chorus at each of our venues on tour this Spring, but Newport will be the last show and the largest chorus.”

Tosca features some of Puccini’s most memorable and dramatic musical moments including Tosca’s heart-rending tour de force Vissi d’arte – I lived for love.

Welsh soprano Elin Pritchard takes the title role as Puccini’s tragic diva heroine and MWO are touring in partnership with North Wales chamber music specialists Ensemble Cymru as their orchestra, visiting nine venues.

Charne Rochford, singing Cavaradossi, said: “Outrageously catchy tunes, passion bursting from the seams, extremely human characters and murder. What’s not to love?”

Tickets to Tosca, from 7.30pm, at Riverfront Theatre on March 29 are £17.50 or £15.25 concessions. Book tickets at newportlive.co.uk/riverfront or call 01633 656757.