POLICE are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary.

Investigations are taking place following a report, at approximately 12.55am on Friday, of the aggressive burglary at an address in Clyffard Crescent, Newport.

Six people are believed to have forced their way into the property.

A woman was assaulted and suffered facial injuries, which are not believed to be serious.

Suspects then left the scene. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen during the burglary.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this incident, can call Gwent Police on 101, quoting log 14 of 15/3/19.

You can also directly message Gwent Police on Facebook and Twitter, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.