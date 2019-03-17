AMBER flood warnings have been issued for rivers throughout Gwent today.

The river Usk was among those rivers covered in the warnings issued by Natural Resources Wales.

The warning stated: “The level at Abergavenny was 2.47 metres and falling. A peak level of 3.52 metres occurred at 1 AM today. The level at Usk Town was 2.02 metres and falling. A peak level of 2.86 metres occurred at 4:30 AM today.”

The situation will be closely monitored in the hours to come.

The rivers Wye and Monnow was also included in the amber warning.

The warning stated: “At 11:20 AM, the level at Ross-on-Wye was 3.94 metres and steady. A peak level of 4.05 metres occurred at 00:45 AM today. The level at Monmouth was 4.13 metres and steady. A peak level of between 4.2 and 4.3 metres is expected to occur today. The rowing club underpass gates will remain open pending further forecast information. The level at Grosmont was 1.06 metres and falling. A peak level of 1.3 metres occurred at 00:30 AM today. The level at Skenfrith was 1.41 metres and falling. A peak level of 1.73 metres occurred at 2 AM today.”

Again, the situation will be closely monitored, and Natural Resources Wales say they will update the warning at 6pm if the information changes.

For more information, visit naturalresources.wales/flooding/check-flood-warnings