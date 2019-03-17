New figures reveal that more than £227 million of National Lottery funding has been invested in Gwent since the National Lottery began almost 25 years ago.

Wales’ Double Olympic Taekwondo Champion, Jade Jones, is one of more than 1,000 National Lottery-funded elite athletes in the UK. The funding allows her to compete and train full-time to the highest international standards.

She said: “Over the last 25 years, the National Lottery has supported the development of thousands of athletes like myself which has helped us to secure podium places at the highest level.”

“Since 1994, the National Lottery has also invested nearly £40 billion pounds in over half a million good causes which has positively transformed the lives of people in communities the length and breadth of the UK.

“Whether it’s for grassroots sport, projects that strengthen our communities, support creativity or help the most vulnerable - National Lottery players should feel extremely proud.

“I would like to wish the National Lottery a very Happy 25th Birthday.”

More than 7,700 National Lottery grants have been awarded since 1994, helping to strengthen our communities, power our sports teams, protect the environment, unleash local creative talent and look after the elderly and those at risk.

A wide variety of local projects have received National Lottery funding over the last 25 years. Large grants have gone to projects such as building the Wales National Velodrome in Newport, now officially renamed the Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales in honour of the Tour de France winning National Lottery funded cyclist from Wales, (£7.5 million); repairing the Grade II buildings at the Big Pit National Mining Museum of Wales in Blaenavon to enhance access and provide more educational opportunities (£5.2 million); restoring the Grade II listed 19th Century Bedwellty House and Park in Tredegar (£3.8 million); building a new four-court sports hall, dance studio, fitness suite and changing facilities at St Cenydd Comprehensive School in Caerphilly (£1.7 million); and refurbishing and improving facilities at Llantarnam Grange Arts Centre (over £1.7 million).

From today, any organisation that has received National Lottery funding, has the chance to gain nationwide acclaim by entering the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards – our search for the UK’s favourite ever National Lottery-funded projects.

To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form at lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards . Entries must be received by midnight on April 30.