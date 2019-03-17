Wales’ Grand Slam-winning national rugby team will be given a hero’s welcome at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay on Monday, 18 March, to mark their triumphant 2019 Guinness Six Nations season.

The team clinched the Grand Slam after beating Ireland 25-7 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday and extended their record unbeaten run to 14 matches.

The National Assembly for Wales’s Deputy Llywydd, Ann Jones AM, and First Minister, Mark Drakeford AM, will welcome the players and the Welsh Rugby Union to the Senedd in Cardiff Bay for a reception hosted by the National Assembly for Wales and the Welsh Government.

The squad and their coaching team will then be welcomed onto the steps of the Senedd and the public are invited to arrive from 1700 to come and celebrate with them.

Ann Jones said:

“It is a privilege for us to welcome our successful Welsh rugby team back to the Senedd for a fitting celebration after a wonderful Six Nations Grand Slam.

“Their achievements are an inspiration and a demonstration of Wales’ proud sporting prowess.

“Warren Gatland and his side have once again lifted a nation and it is only right that we should thank them for it.”

First Minister Mark Drakeford said:

“This is yet another incredible achievement by the team backed, of course, by the great support of Welsh fans. It is only fitting that we celebrate this Grand Slam together and I hope lots of you will be able to join us in the celebrations on Monday evening.

“What a Six Nations finale for Warren – another title and a record-breaking third Grand Slam! Wales are now on a 14 game winning streak – another record – and are an inspiration for our aspiring sportsmen and women across the country.”

WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips added:

“It’s been a magnificent Guinness Six Nations Championship for Wales and to lift the title with a clean sweep in the manner in which we have is an incredible achievement.

“The squad and management team have made the nation proud and we are extremely grateful to the National Assembly for Wales for reaching out in this way to allow fans to gather to show their support.

“It’s an honour no less than this 2019 squad deserves, but it is also one which I know they will be humbled by.

“Equally, hundreds of individuals throughout Welsh rugby have contributed to and are a part of this success and everyone involved in the game at all levels should take some ownership of this tremendous achievement and allow themselves a moment to reflect with pride on a great day for our national game.”