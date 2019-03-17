A MOTORWAY chase with speeds of up to 130mph was brought to a halt by police this morning.

Two people have been arrested after stealing a car in Newport, south Wales and driving on the M5 at high speed.

Devon and Cornwall Police, supported by an Exeter-based police helicopter, stopped the car on the A380 outside Devon at about 1:55am on Sunday.

The team of the helicopter tweeted: "130mph police pursuit brought to a safe stop in Devon - 2 under arrest.

"Following a high speed pursuit on the M5, it was brought to a stop on the A380.

"Excellent work by highly trained police drivers."