A road in the south west of Gwent will partially close today as a result of strong winds.

Newport City Council have announced that the A467 between Bassaleg and the Morrisson's roundabout will close until 9pm tonight.

The closure is due to the risk of fallen trees. Diversions will be in place.

1/2 The A467 between Bassaleg and Morrisons will close in both directions between 15:30 & 21:00 today (Sun) due to trees at risk of falling. — Newport City Council (@NewportCouncil) March 17, 2019