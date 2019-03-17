A CONCERT for a good cause has an exciting diverse line up.

There is a big line-up set to perform at Risca Moriah Baptist Church on April 13, at a concert raising funds for St David's Hospice Care.

The doors will open on the Saturday at 6.30pm, with the music from 7pm to include Rogerstone Community Band, Risca Male Voice Choir, Uckfield Concert Brass and Lizzie Metcalf.

Rogerstone Community Band was formed in 1948, initially as a wind band, but it is now wholly brass.

In 2007, the band achieved charitable status, and since that time has redoubled its efforts in supporting local and national charities.

They will perform under Musical Director Mr Robert Burnett.

Risca Male Voice Choir, which was founded in 1970, are an award-winning group, well-known for their diversity and talent.

IN OTHER NEWS:

• Operatic debut for local singers at city centre theatre performance

• 'Superhero' encourages fundraisers to scale new heights for Alzheimer's research

• Gwent projects hit the jackpot as the National Lottery celebrates 25 years of changing lives

Towards the end of 2018, and at the beginning of 2019, they 'sang the movies' at a variety of Gwent locations.

They will perform on April 12, under Musical Director Tomos Gwyn with accompanist Alison Thomas.

Uckfield Concert Brass, from England, will be joining the fun, along with Lizzie Metcalf.

Uckfield Concert Brass enjoy 'delighting audiences' and 'trying something a little different' regularly collaborating with singers and dancers.

Tickets to this Springtime concert are £7, or £5 concessions with the money supporting the continued work of St David's Hospice Care.

To find out more about this busy concert or book tickets call 01633 851051 or e-mail hello@stdavidshospicecare.org