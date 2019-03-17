A UNIQUE challenge to raise funds for an unwell 2-year-old and the Sparkle Appeal has smashed its target.

Beauty bridal specialist, Jenna McDonnell, hosted a hair marathon alongside her first wedding fayre, at Jenna McDonnell on Chepstow Road, over the weekend.

A hair marathon is a smaller version of a challenge she underwent in 2016 when she did 304 hair ups in seven hours, but this year it was to raise money for her nephew, Patrick Pullen.

Patrick, who turned two on Sunday, has had physical difficulties and is due to undergo an MRI scan when he’s big enough. Ms McDonnell wanted to raise money for him and the Sparkle Appeal, based in Serennu Centre in Rogerstone.

Ms McDonnell creating a stylish hair-do (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

The event was a huge success, with Ms McDonnell doing around 100 hairstyles over both days and Hannah Moylan helping with an eyebrow waxing challenge.

Ms McDonnell said: “It was brilliant. The JustGiving page, which aimed to raise £2,000 has already raised more than £3,400.

“That’s on top of £700 made in the shop through the raffle and donations and so on.”

The wedding fayre featured a classical car (Picture: Chris Tinsley)

The hair marathon and eyebrow challenge ran alongside Ms McDonnell's first wedding fayre, with a highlight including singing by Vicky Watson.

"I think the wedding fayre went really well," added Ms McDonnell.

"There's so much room in the shop and it was really busy. I would absolutely love to host more wedding fayres in the future."

The raffle, which includes prizes like a signed football, will be drawn next Saturday. You can still buy tickets by popping into the shop, on Chepstow Road.

If you'd like to donate visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jenna-mcdonnell