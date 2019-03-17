A TEENAGER from Ebbw Vale has become Wales’s youngest guide dog owner.

15-year-old Amelia Elliott, known as Milly, gets around with the help of golden retriever Libby, and says she couldn’t imagine life without her.

Milly said: “I was born with a genetic condition called Retinitis Pigmentosa, causing my sight to worsen gradually over time. At the age of eight my sight deteriorated drastically and I started using a long cane to get around.

“Today I only have some central vision remaining in my left eye, which makes getting around by myself very difficult, so my specialist opticians suggested we get in contact with Guide Dogs. That is when Libby came into my life.”

Libby was in training at the Guide Dogs Cymru centre in St Mellons, Cardiff, and was identified as a suitable match for Milly.

The pair spent nearly a month training together in Cardiff and Ebbw Vale with the help of Guide Dogs Mobility Instructor, Jemma Dopson.

Milly said: "There was so much to learn and as I was used to navigating obstacles for myself it took time for me to relax and allow Libby to navigate them for me.

"It was also quite challenging remembering the commands to give her but now it all feels very natural and we make a great team."

During the week, the pair get the bus to school at Ebbw Fawr, where Libby knows where to find Milly's form classroom where she has her own bed.

Other students know not to distract Libby while she is working.

Milly trains with Disability Sport Wales and is a British Junior champion in discus and shot put.

She said: “Libby comes with me for my training sessions. It’s such a strange coincidence that I am a sports person and Libby was a sponsored guide dog puppy, named after Libby Clegg, the Paralympic sprinter.

“Libby has given me an incredible sense of freedom and my confidence has soared. I can now go to the gym by myself and feel confident when catching the bus and train on my own. I no longer need to rely on others to get out and about, which is a great feeling.”

Libby has settled into family life alongside two cats and an older dog, a Rottweiler named Hush.

Next year, Milly will be off to college with Libby coming with her.

Milly said: "I am very excited but nervous to be moving away from home, as I won’t know anyone at first. Having Libby at my side will make such a difference to me.”

There are currently 244 working guide dog partnerships in Wales, with each dog costing £55,000 from birth to retirement. The charity relies on donations to continue its life-changing work.

To find out more, visit guidedogs.org.uk