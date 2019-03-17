A NAVY destroyer with links to Wales has set drug busting records in the Middle East.

HMS Dragon, based in Portsmouth but affiliated with Wales, made the seventh bust of her deployment on March 14.

The ship now holds records for the biggest number of successful busts and the largest total weight of drugs seized by a Royal Navy ship in the Middle East, with a total haul of £145m this deployment.

HMS Dragon was beginning her journey home at the end of her deployment when the crew spied a suspicious-looking fishing vessel in the Arabian Sea.

From the ship’s helicopter, a sniper watched over the fishing vessel as Royal Marines on two fast boats boarded the vessel in darkness.

After a brief search, a stash of 224kg of heroin - worth £56m on the street - was found.

The boarding team found the drugs hidden under a fuel tank.

Engineering Technician Thomas Jones Leah is a member of HMS Dragon’s boarding team. He said: “I was searching the engine space when I noticed a sack underneath one of the fuel tanks. We removed the sack and exposed more sacks, all containing small packages. It was hard work in a hot and small compartment but when it was confirmed it was heroin inside it felt like a job well done.”

Since her Middle East deployment began last September, HMS Dragon's record haul of drugs totals 15,246kg of hash, 455kg of heroin, and 9kg of crystal meth.

The drugs seized have all been destroyed.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “The work of HMS Dragon and her crew in combating this evil trade over the last few weeks has been outstanding and they fully deserve their place in the record books. While we celebrate this success, we recognise there still more criminals out there who are spreading harmful drugs around the world and funding terrorist organisations.”

HMS Dragon is associated with Cardiff, South Wales District Sea Cadets, The Welsh Livery Guild and the Sea Scout Groups of Barry Scout District.