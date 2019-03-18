TORFAEN council have introduced a new policy to help rough sleepers access temporary accommodation.

Rough sleepers will now be able to enter temporary accommodation as soon as the temperature drops below freezing under the new revisions to the policy.

The previous policy required three consecutive days of minus temperatures to come in to effect, and used a priority criteria to assess individuals – which has now been removed.

During the most recent cold snap, five rough sleepers were offered B&B accommodation, of which four stayed for between one and five nights and one declined the offer of accommodation.

Cllr David Daniels, Executive Member for Communities, Housing and Anti-Poverty, said: “Although the number of rough sleepers in Torfaen remains very low, the numbers have increased in recent years and rough sleeping has become far more visible.

“By relaxing criteria in the cold weather we are prepared to absorb the increased cost from using temporary accommodation over longer periods of time but we’re also starting to investigate the availability of suitable premises within Torfaen, which could act as a temporary shelter for rough sleepers.”

Rough sleepers can be reported to the council by calling the council’s customer care team or 24/7 out of hours control room on 01495 762200, via the Street Link website or app, or by completing the Homeless form on the council’s website and app.

Cllr Daniels said: “All reports of rough sleeping made to the council are immediately and fully investigated.

“However, some people do not always initially accept the help we're offering, and may still decline the offer of temporary accommodation for a variety of reasons.

“Even then, we will continue to work with rough sleepers, to help them get to a place where they are ready to accept help.

“We work throughout the year with our local support partners Cornerstone, so if you’re aware of someone who may be sleeping rough, please let us now so we can co-ordinate a response.”