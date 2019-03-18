*UPDATE - 12.05pm*

The site has been cleared and traffic is now flowing again

A MAN has been arrested after failing a roadside breath test following a collision on the A40 near Monmouth.

The collision occurred between a car and a van, on the northbound carriageway, near the A466.

The man, a 35-year-old from the Bridgend area, was driving the white Vauxhall Vivaro van involved in the collision.

A woman, who was driving the blue Ford Fiesta, sustained injuries in the collision and has been transferred to Nevill Hall Hospital.

Gwent Police's Area Support East tweeted that the arrest had been made with the help of Monmouth Officers.

Ambulances were also in attendance.

One lane is closed and congestion is reported to the River Trothy Bridge and on Redbrook Road.

In a statement, Gwent Police said: "At approximately 9.15am this morning, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A40 northbound at the junction with the A466 in Monmouth.

"A white Vauxhall Vivaro van and blue Ford Fiesta had collided.

"The van driver, a 35-year-old man from the Bridgend area, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drink driving.

"The female Fiesta driver was transported by ambulance to Nevill Hall Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are unknown at this stage."