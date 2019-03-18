A HUGELY popular food festival is returning for its 21st year and has announced some of the exciting line-up for people to sample.

Abergavenny Food Festival is returning on September 21 and 22 and will welcome leading food experts from across the world to deliver a line-up stuffed with chef demos, cookery classes, drinks events, foraging tours, wild-cooking classes, debates and discussions.

Asma Khan (Picture: Justin Lambert)

The first British chef to feature on Netflix’s Chef’s Table, and founder of Darjeeling Express, will be at the food festival.

Asma Kahn will share her the story of her Life in Food, which involves her leaving her home in India to work as a lawyer in London, with Telegraph food writer Xanthe Clay.

She will explore how food heals, connects, and brings us together.

Sandor Katz (Picture: Joel Silverman)

The founding father of the modern fermentation movement, Sandor Katz, will be travelling from Tennessee in America for the event.

He will bring his fermenting masterclass ‘Beyond Sauerkraut’ giving guests the change to troubleshoot their home-ferments.

Bee Wilson

Mr Katz will also join acclaimed food writer Bee Wilson, author of The Way We Eat Now for a discussion in Abergavenny Borough Theatre exploring what the modern age means for our diets and health.

Chefs will be giving demos, with some already announced which includes:

• Gareth Ward, of the Michelin-starred Ynyshir in Mid Wales. (Picture: Fjona Black)

• Josh Eggleton from the Michelin-starred Pony & Trap near Bristol. (Picture: Ed Schofield)

• Eco-chef, food waste columnist and author of The Natural Cook Tom Hunt. (Picture: Neil White)

• Cardiff-based chef Tommy Heaney. (Picture: Andrew Hayes-Watkins)

Jekka McVicar (Picture: Jason Ingram)

Guests can also learn how to make the most out of herbs, with leading UK herb grower Jekka McVicar making an appearance.

Trine Hahnemann (Picture: Columbus Leth)

If baking is more your thing, don't miss out on a Scandanavian baking class, led by Copenhagen’s Trine Hahneman, teaching guests how to whip up some tasty treats.

Rosie Birkett and Elly Curshen

For those looking to entertain, Elly Curshen will be teaming up with food-writer Rosie Birkett to teach guests a lesson in stress-free dinner party cooking.

Abergavenny Festival, which has attracted thousands of guests in recent years, will also have a 'Cooking over Fire stage which will host:

• Christian Stevenson (aka DJ BBQ)

• Sam and Shauna from Hangfire BBQ

Plus Bristol chef, Freddy Bird, will be firing up the grill at Abergavenny Castle.

Cyrus Todiwala and the team from Café Spice Namaste at last year's festival (Picture: Neil White)

Meat lovers can also enjoy a popular Mutton Tasting masterclass, returning with Cyrus Todiwala, joined by Nick Miller and Sarah Dickens of Black Welsh Lamb.

Or for those that fancy a tipple, drinks writer Jack Bevan will join Trealy Farm for a Charcuterie and Vermouth pairing masterclass. Pete Brown, who is also a drinks writer, will be on hand to teach visitors about Welsh beers and ciders.

CEO of Abergavenny Food Festival, Aine Morris, said: “To have a programme that is such a reflection of the dynamic change and creativity we are seeing across UK food and farming is massively exciting. We are very pleased to be showcasing more women and more diversity at the food festival than ever before.

“If you love food in all its forms, then Abergavenny offers so much more than just the chance to fill your bellies. This year’s festival promises to be truly world class, delivering delicious experiences, whilst also dealing with the thorny issues facing the future of the industry.”

The full line-up for the festival will be announced and on sale in June, but day and weekend wristbands are on sale, along with initial event tickets.

Those with an NP7 postcode will receive 20 per cent off the cost of their wristband available online now using the code LOCAL. To qualify for the local discount, proof of address must be shown when online purchases are exchanged for wristbands during the festival.

There will be a 10 per cent discount available for groups of 10 or more. For more details visit abergavennyfoodfestival.com

Abergavenny Food Festival will welcome returning sponsors Triodos Bank, Chase Distillery, Belazu, Riverford Organic, Real Kombucha, Seedlip and Pipers Farm.