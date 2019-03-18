A BROADER vision is needed to lift Blaenau Gwent off the bottom of a league table ranking economic competitiveness in the UK, councillors have said.

Blaenau Gwent is currently ranked as the least competitive locality in Britain, according to the UK Competitiveness Index.

The index ranks regions based on factors such as economic activity, business start-up rates, the proportion of knowledge based businesses and the proportion of the working age population with an NVQ Level 4 or above.

Several other Welsh regions are also towards the bottom of the table, with Caerphilly ranked 374 out of 379 and Merthyr at 376, up two places from its previous rating.

Torfaen, Newport and Monmouthshire have all gone up the table and are ranked at 352, 228 and 162 respectively, while Cardiff is the best performing Welsh region at 128 in the table.

At a Blaenau Gwent scrutiny meeting on Monday, Independent councillor Wayne Hodgins said it was now time to look at a range of initiatives to boost the region.

"Over the last few years we have pinned all our hopes one one project - the Circuit of Wales - and unfortunately that's not happened," he said.

"It's now time to go back to the drawing board and to look at the wider opportunities out there."

Labour councillor John Morgan raised concerns the low ranking would deter businesses from setting up in the area.

"It's embarrassing that as an area we are 379 out of 379," he said.

"Something has got to be done to move Blaenau Gwent off the bottom.

"We can't rely on that one big industry to make the difference, we need a wider strategy and a clear vision."

Ellie Fry, head of regeneration at the council, said the authority's new enterprise strategy prioritised generating more start-up businesses in Blaenau Gwent, and in particular targeting tech industries.

Ms Fry said the completion of the Heads of the Valleys road project could also help make Blaenau Gwent a more attractive place for such businesses.

Plans to help town centres prosper amid challenging times for retail is also included in the new plan.

Independent Jonathan Millard said it was important to include schools and colleges as well to help develop workforce skills.

The enterprise strategy is a key part of the council's approach to regenerating the borough and will guide policies over the next three years.

It will now go before the council's executive next month for approval.