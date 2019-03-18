A NEWPORT homeless charity is extending its vital night shelter service into the summer months – and it is appealing for volunteers.

Eden Gate helps people who find themselves homeless or who have drug or alcohol issues.

The charity has worked for several years with local churches to provide a night shelter during the winter months, providing emergency accommodation, a hot meal, a warm bed for the night and a breakfast for people aged over 18 who find themselves in need.

Now Night Shelter Plus is to extend the scheme between April and November, ensuring there is emergency night-time provision for rough sleepers and others in need all year round.

Eden Gate operations manager Marc Hepton said: “We are looking for volunteers who can spare between three and 10 hours weekly or fortnightly depending on their availability.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to engage in voluntary work that makes a real difference to the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in our city.

“Although we are a Christian charity, you don’t have to be a Christian to volunteer with us.”

The role of volunteers will be mainly to provide a warm and friendly welcome to all guests.

Mr Hepton added: “Our volunteers are expected to interact with night shelter users without being intrusive or offering advice. The night shelter provides a place of safety – if guests need advice then we ask our volunteers to direct them to Eden Gate staff.

“We are looking for people who are kind, compassionate and caring with a genuine interest in the work we do.”

The charity is holding a recruitment evening for volunteers on tonight from 7pm at its Hill Street offices.

The appeal comes five months since the unveiling of sleeping pods for the homeless in the city centre.

Potential volunteers should email info@edengate.org.uk for a sign-up sheet.

More information is available at www.edengate.org.uk