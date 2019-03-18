UP-AND-COMING ballet dancers will be performing at Newport’s Riverfront Theatre tomorrow night.

Ballet Cymru 2 – Made in Wales will showcase the talent of dancers from Ballet Cymru, who are on the verge of professional dancing careers, with each performance specifically tailored to the dancer.

The evening, which starts at 7.30pm, will include a mixed bag of dances, from the classical to the modern and innovative.

Ballet Cymru performed a Dylan Thomas inspired piece at Riverfront Theatre last year (Picture: Sian Trenberth)

READ MORE: Review of Dylan Thomas' A Child's Christmas and Tiger Eggs by Ballet Cymru

This performance will be at this venue for one night only, with some tickets still available.

Tickets are £11.25, or £9.25 on concessions and available online at tickets.newportlive.co.uk or you can call Riverfront Theatre on 01633 656757.

For more information about Ballet Cymru visit their website at welshballet.co.uk

