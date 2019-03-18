A THIEF who led police officers on a “dangerous” high speed chase through the streets of Newport was told it was only because of the “good sense” of pedestrians that no one was injured.

Marcus Morgan, of Maesglas Road, appeared in Newport Crown Court last week having pleaded guilty to a total of 13 charges - eight offences of shop lifting, two charges of failures to surrender, one charge of dangerous driving, one charge of assault by beating and one charge of obstructing a constable - last month.

During his one-year thieving spree Morgan had stolen more than £2,000-worth of items.

The 46-year-old’s first theft was a TV costing £409 from Asda in January 2018. He went on to steal another three TVs, glue, a digital camera and an electronic tablet on later dates from other companies.

And Morgan’s last theft two months ago resulted in police officers chasing him down the motorway and across Newport.

“It was a prolonged pursuit,” said Bryon Broadstock, who was prosecuting.

The court was shown a video of Morgan driving at speeds ranging from 50-65mph along residential roads, including Bassaleg Road and Maesglas Crescent, in a bid to evade capture.

In one clip, Morgan was even seen to be driving the car down a pedestrian footpath.

He was later arrested.

Another video of Morgan driving through Maesglas

Mr Broadstock added that a few weeks prior to the chase the defendant had bitten a police officer, who attempted to seize what was thought to be drugs from his hand.

Julia Cocks, who was mitigating, said: “He accepts it is extremely fortunate that there were no injuries in the pursuit.”

Sentencing, Judge Lucy Crowther said Morgan had to serve an immediate custodial sentence.

“In the pursuit you drove at more than 60mph in residential roads,” she said. “There was no consideration what so ever for other cars. You refused to give up.

“It was an absolutely appalling piece of driving. It was only through pedestrians’ good sense of evasive action that no one was hurt.”

He was sentenced to 24 months in prison, his driving licence disqualified for 12 months and ordered to pay a £140 surcharge.