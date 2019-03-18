Here's the latest column by Monmouth AM Nick Ramsay:

THE announcement of the arrival of British Film studio Pinewood in Cardiff in 2014 was met with excitement and anticipation that the long-established brand could bring an estimated £90 million to the Welsh economy while boosting the Welsh film industry on an international level.

As chairman of the Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee I was therefore surprised that the Welsh Government entered into a contract that lacked clarity and did not explicitly make clear the roles and responsibilities of each partner.

The Welsh Government invested £6 million in the former Energy Centre at Wentloog without commissioning its own structural survey.

MORE NEWS:

New help for rough sleepers when temperatures plummet

'We make a great team,' says teenager who is the youngest guide dog owner in Wales

'I wanted to show him how much people love and support him,' says councillor after community raise £1,000 for pastor after burglary

Had it done so it would have realised the site came with a wind turbine and a Grade II listed farmhouse which, under the terms of the purchase, needed restoring.

It also became clear the roof of the main building leaked and would have to be repaired.

It’s essential that the Welsh Government shows once and for all that lessons have been learnt when it comes to funding private business.

Lessons also need to be learnt by the new Transport for Wales rail franchise.

Passengers have been reporting frequently delayed trains and cancelled services, including one of my constituents who regularly travels from Abergavenny Station to Hereford Sixth Form College, and is understandably concerned about the effect of delays on her upcoming exams.

The first minister has cited limited maintenance of rolling stock during the closing months of the previous franchise as part of the reason for the current problems.

Whatever the reason, these teething problems need to be ironed out so that our rail services are fit for purpose and can be relied upon.

Finally, I welcome the Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner’s agreement to a meeting in the wake of the recent crimewave in Abergavenny.

Whilst I appreciate that some of the issues may be of an “operational nature” with local police engaged in the process of pressing charges, I believe there is a broader issue that needs to be dealt with here - not least the sense of anxiety and unease that is being felt in the town.

Local residents and shopkeepers need reassurance that their concerns are being taken on board by the authorities and that a strategy will be put in place to reduce this type of criminal activity in the future.

I think a public meeting is an important step in dealing with this ongoing problem.