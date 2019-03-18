CHILDREN missed out on lessons at the Eden Centre play centre in Aberbeeg today, after two Apple iMac computers were stolen during a burglary in the early hours of this morning.

Damage estimated at £4,000 was also caused at the centre, on the Glandwr industrial estate,.

The burglary happened at around 2am.

Anyone with information is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, or message the force on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log number 61 of March 18. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.