UKIP will campaign against devolution in Wales, and wants a referendum on the future of the Assembly, following a change in national policy.

The party' ruling body - its National Executive Committee - has unanimously voted to change UKIP's devolution policy in Wales.

Gareth Bennett, leader of the UKIP Group in the Assembly, has already publicly called for the abolition of the UK’s devolved institutions, and Neil Hamilton, the party's parliamentary candidate in the forthcoming Newport West by-election, has endorsed the plan as part of his campaign.

Mr Bennett said: “Devolution is a white elephant which has added nothing to the welfare of people in Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales. The devolved assemblies are a waste of taxpayers’ money, and need to be scrapped.

“What the UK clearly doesn’t need is this tier of extra politicians who add no value to public life.

"Most indicators show that Wales’ performance has got markedly worse since 1999, when devolved government began. We have to accept that devolution hasn’t worked for most people.”

UKIP’s change of policy will now give the people of Wales the chance to decide if they want to keep the Assembly, or abolish it.