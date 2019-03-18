WALES' Grand Slam heroes were greeted by hundreds of fans at a special celebration at the Senedd in Cardiff tonight.

The squad made the trip to Cardiff Bay in the wake of Saturday's fantastic 25-7 victory over Ireland at the Millennium Stadium, and the celebrations that have continued up and down the land ever since.

Players gathered outside the Senedd with the Six Nations and Triple Crown trophies, as fans paid deafening tribute following a fourth unbeaten championship campaign in 15 years, and the third of head coach Warren Gatland's tenure.

Addressing the fans, Gatland said he had loved his time in Wales, which had been made special by having special groups of players, none more so than the current crop.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones praised Gatland for bringing out the best in his players, and pointed out that the New Zealander had ended his time as head coach as he began it - by winning a Grand Slam.

First Minister Mark Drakeford was on hand to congratulate the Wales players and staff, and said the people of Wales are enormously grateful for what they have achieved.