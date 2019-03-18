A SANITARY product collection drive has been launched by Blaenau Gwent AM Alun Davies in a bid to help tackle period inequality.

Mr Davies' project is part of the Blaenau Gwent Period Equality Initiative, launched at Llanhilleth Institute, which will involve Aneurin Bevan University Health Board and other organisations coming together to look at ways to make it easier for women across Blaenau Gwent to access free sanitary products.

“I am really pleased to see this happening here in Blaenau Gwent," said Mr Davies.

“No women should ever have to worry about being able to access sanitary products. Unfortunately, we know that this is sometimes the reality.

“It is clearly unacceptable for anyone not to be able to access essential period products because they can’t afford them.”

The Welsh Government is investing more than £1 million to tackle period equality in schools across Wales, to help address period poverty in our communities and improve school facilities to ensure dignity for girls and young women.

And free sanitary products will be made available to all women inpatients at hospitals in Wales, to address current provision which varies based on the policies of individual health boards.

"There is so much good work going on in our communities to tackle this issue and I want to thank all those who have come together to deliver this initiative across Blaenau Gwent," said Mr Davies.

“All the products collected as part of my collection drive will be passed onto local foodbanks, or used at free to access points across the county borough.

“So if you or your organisation can help, please do get in touch.”

Donations can be made via Mr Davies’ office at 23, Beaufort Street, Brynmawr, NP23 4AQ, or collections can be arranged by telephoning 01495 311160.