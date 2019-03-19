MEMBERS of a Newport clean-up group have spoken of their frustration at needles being improperly disposed of on a regular basis.

Last weekend, Pride in Pill (PIP) members noticed a post on social media drawing attention to used needles along the river bank footpath.

“A tent had blown over in the wind and the contents had scattered all over the path,” said PIP’s Paul Murphy.

“This included around ten hypodermic needles.”

On further investigation of the site, PIP members found additional needles in an area they claim must have been used as a “drug den”.

They have scheduled an additional clean-up for the area, starting at the footbridge at 10am on Sunday, March 24.

This weekend the group were called to Mountjoy Street and the back of Francis Drive where they safely disposed of more needles. This is the third weekend in a row that PIP have been called out.

Mr Murphy spoke of his frustration at the needles not having been disposed of correctly.

“There is no excuse for not using a sharps box,” he said.

“We stress the importance of using sharps boxes through our Supporting the Homeless project.

“This is the second time we have been called out to pick up needles in 10 days.”

The group had previously been called out by Lliswerry Ward Matters to pick up litter in Chem Park.

During the process of cleaning the park, PIP uncovered needles, medical supplies and a large number of soiled nappies.

The group are now appealing to similar organisations in the city to come out and support a community litter-pick on Sunday, April 28.

“We all need to work together as a community,” said Mr Murphy.