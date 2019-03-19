ITALIAN food may be the UK’s favourite cuisine, but in Newport takeaway lovers go "kebab crazy".

Residents in Newport order more kebabs than any other takeaway choice, according to data released by Just Eat.

The top takeaway dish ordered in Newport is the doner kebab.

Others include: sweet and sour chicken, chow mein, chicken kebab, chicken tikka masala, chicken korma, chicken curry, pizza Margherita, chicken madras and chicken strips

Graham Corfield, who is managing director of Just Eat, said: “The kebab is still king on many UK high streets, but takeaway trends are being shaken up by adventurous eaters looking to sample the hottest new cuisine and healthier, more conscious foodies opting for leaner options.

Vegan is the fastest growing cuisine ordered on Just Eat last year, with orders growing by 1500 per cent across the UK. We also saw a much bigger appetite for Cantonese cuisine and Nigerian food. With 30,000 restaurants available on the Just Eat app nationwide, collectively delivering thousands of takeaways every week, we are pleased to offer a wide choice of cuisines from independent restaurants and brands that people know and love.”