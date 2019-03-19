A 14-YEAR-OLD was injured during an attempted robbery in Newport yesterday.

The incident occurred at an underpass at Old Green Roundabout near the city centre.

The teenager was targeted by a man, reportedly aged in his 40s, who tried to steal his phone.

The boy was treated for his injuries at the Royal Gwent Hospital but Gwent Police say they are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the incident.

A full statement, released by Gwent Police today, said: “At approximately 4.45pm on Monday, 18th March 2019, we received a report of an attempted robbery in which a 14-year-old boy was injured in an underpass in the area of the Old Green Roundabout, Newport, when a man tried to steal his phone.

“The boy was treated at the Royal Gwent Hospital before later being released. An arrest is yet to been made.

“The offender is described as being a white male, aged in his 40s, approximately 6ft 2in tall, clean shaven and very thin. He was wearing a red top, with grey or black bottoms, and a black baseball cap. He was also riding a grey coloured bike.

“Detectives would like to speak to anybody in the area at the time who either witnessed the incident or think they may have seen or know the offender.

“Please contact Gwent Police on 101 or by direct messaging us on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log 359 of 18/3/19. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”