THE number of people in employment has risen again and now reached a record high.

The employment level across the country now stands at 76.1 per cent, according to data from the Department for Work and Pensions.

More than 32 million people were in employment between November and January.

The data also revealed that unemployment has fallen to 3.9 per cent - the lowest level in 44 years.

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said: “These are another set of overwhelmingly positive labour market statistics for Wales. There are 78,000 more people in work in Wales, with the largest increase in the rate of employment of any UK country or English region in the last year.

“The UK Government is working hard for Wales and the whole of the UK. We are committed to creating the right conditions for economic growth, attracting inward investment and facilitating job creation through our modern Industrial Strategy which prioritises investment in skills, industries and infrastructure.

“I look forward to seeing Wales continue to break its own employment records year on year.”