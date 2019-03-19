THE International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) will be leading the way at the 2019 ABP Newport Wales Marathon after becoming an Event Associate.

The brand new 26,000-square-metre venue, located just a stone’s throw away from the 26.2-mile course, will open its doors to welcome the world to Wales later this year.

Thousands of runners from all corners of the globe will flock to the city for the ABP Newport Wales Marathon on Sunday 5th May, with many staying at the world-famous Celtic Manor Resort.

Built on the ground of Celtic Manor, ICC Wales has taken inspiration from the world’s leading convention centres to inspire a cutting-edge venue fit to cater for more than 5,000 delegates. The venue houses a 1,500-seat tiered auditorium, a 4,000 sqm pillar-free main hall and 15 flexible meeting rooms. It also offers 2,000 on-site car parking spaces and a range of breakout spaces including straight out into the fresh air of Coldra Woods.

Run 4 Wales Chief Executive Matt Newman said: “The new era of distance running in Wales will continue when the ABP Newport Wales Marathon returns this spring. The construction of ICC Wales marks another historic moment for the city, which is fast becoming a hotspot for sporting and corporate events.

“We’re delighted to have ICC Wales on board, and we cannot wait to sample the world class facilities the venue has to offer.”

ICC Wales Commercial Director Jill Manley said: “ICC Wales is delighted to link up with the ABP Newport Wales Marathon. Wales’ premier marathon event puts the city on the map as a sporting destination, and now ICC Wales will make another enormous impact in developing Wales as a destination for conferences and business events.

“I would like to wish the best of luck to everyone taking on the challenge of a lifetime on May 5 and we look forward to being part of another wonderful event. The health benefits of distance running reflect many of the health and well-being aspirations we have for ICC Wales with our focus on event catering for the Mind, Body, Soul with nutritious food and our use of woodland outdoor spaces to get delegates out of the conference hall and into the fresh air.”

There is still time to secure your position on the start line for the marathon and 10K races on Sunday, May 5. Visit newportwalesmarathon.co.uk/register now to sign-up.